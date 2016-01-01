Bishop-Burns

Pope names Juneau’s Bishop Burns as new bishop of Dallas

“I am humbled and grateful to our Holy Father, Pope Francis, for this appointment as the next bishop of the Diocese of Dallas,” Bishop Burns told Juneau’s Southeast Alaska Catholic newspaper. “At the same time, this announcement fills my heart with gratitude for the privilege and honor of serving the priests, deacons, religious and faithful of the Diocese of Juneau.”

Archbishop Schwietz’s encouragement shaped a generation of deacons

He opened the door for deacons to wear the Roman collar on a gray shirt when in sacramental service; in serving and visiting the sick at hospitals and retirement homes; while serving the homeless at Bro. Francis Shelter; and while working in ministry at the jail or at the prisons. But more than these acts of support, Archbishop Schwietz was a great teacher.

Advent shines through “black blizzards”

So, my friends, when life often seems to resemble a dust bowl with not a sign of hope to be found, Christians gather in their churches to continue celebrating the year of grace all over again, a moment in time when we will see “the glory of the Lord, the splendor of our God.”

Archbishop Schwietz was a loving father to his priests

The bishop, with the laying on of hands, imparts the gift of the Spirit and then the priest, placing his hands inside those of his bishop, promises perpetual obedience. To the secular world this must seem horribly arcane but not to priests.

Archbishop Schwietz smelled like his sheep

When people speak of Archbishop Schwietz, they invariably describe him as “pastoral.” I like to think of Pope Francis’ words: priests should be “shepherds living with the smell of the sheep.” Anyone who’s lived on a farm knows that’s a dramatic statement.

