ACLU files lawsuit to force Kenai to allow satanic prayers at assembly meetings
The ACLU of Alaska filed a lawsuit Dec. 14 against the Kenai Peninsula Borough on behalf of two plaintiffs who wish to use time set aside for opening prayers at assembly meetings to voice support for atheistic ideologies and celebrate Satan.
Pope names Juneau’s Bishop Burns as new bishop of Dallas
“I am humbled and grateful to our Holy Father, Pope Francis, for this appointment as the next bishop of the Diocese of Dallas,” Bishop Burns told Juneau’s Southeast Alaska Catholic newspaper. “At the same time, this announcement fills my heart with gratitude for the privilege and honor of serving the priests, deacons, religious and faithful of the Diocese of Juneau.”
Anchorage Archbishop sees Lady of Guadalupe as the “Patroness of The New Evangelization”
On the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe we ask for the grace to be ‘with God’s people’ in such a way as to credibly carry the faith into the culture of our time.
Archbishop Schwietz’s encouragement shaped a generation of deacons
He opened the door for deacons to wear the Roman collar on a gray shirt when in sacramental service; in serving and visiting the sick at hospitals and retirement homes; while serving the homeless at Bro. Francis Shelter; and while working in ministry at the jail or at the prisons. But more than these acts of support, Archbishop Schwietz was a great teacher.
Advent shines through “black blizzards”
So, my friends, when life often seems to resemble a dust bowl with not a sign of hope to be found, Christians gather in their churches to continue celebrating the year of grace all over again, a moment in time when we will see “the glory of the Lord, the splendor of our God.”
Archbishop Schwietz partnered with Philippines to build solidarity and bring priests to Alaska
During his early years in Anchorage, Archbishop Roger Schwietz saw a vision for what he termed “mutual giving and a need to reach out” that led to a long collaboration with an archdiocese half a world away.
Archbishop Schwietz was a loving father to his priests
The bishop, with the laying on of hands, imparts the gift of the Spirit and then the priest, placing his hands inside those of his bishop, promises perpetual obedience. To the secular world this must seem horribly arcane but not to priests.
Archbishop Schwietz smelled like his sheep
When people speak of Archbishop Schwietz, they invariably describe him as “pastoral.” I like to think of Pope Francis’ words: priests should be “shepherds living with the smell of the sheep.” Anyone who’s lived on a farm knows that’s a dramatic statement.
Planned Parenthood sues Alaska to perform later-term abortions
Planned Parenthood, Alaska’s largest abortion chain, has teamed up with the ACLU and the Center for Reproductive Rights to sue the state in order to repeal state regulations on second trimester abortions.