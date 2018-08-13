'Adoration event for youth headed to Anchorage'

CatholicAnchor.org

The 177 Project is coming to the Archdiocese of Anchorage on Sunday, September 16 and will be held at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage. The event begins with a rosary at 2:15 p.m. followed by exposition with adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at 2:30 p.m. followed by Sarah Kroger in concert at 3:30 p.m. Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne will be present at the event.

The 177 Project is an initiative from Adoration Artists designed to help spark a renewal in parishes across the country. With a firm belief in the power of spending time in front of the Blessed Sacrament, the groups aims to encourage that through a worshipful evening that fosters community within and across parishes. Over the course of three months, more than a dozen of the most talented artists in contemporary Catholic music are splitting up into teams of two in order to visit all 177 different dioceses within the United States.

Each event is centered around a holy hour of adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Upon conclusion of the holy hour attendees have the chance to enjoy a concert by the traveling musicians. During the event, attendees have opportunities for confession, prayer, to hear about the importance of (and even respond to) vocations, and to engage with local and national ministries.

For more information about the event in Anchorage, contact Matthew Beck at mbeck@caa-ak.org. For more information about the 177 Project, click here.