'Advent Concert in Anchorage to aid homeless'

The annual Advent Concert at St. Patrick Church (2111 Muldoon Road, Anchorage) will take place Dec. 1, 7-9:30 p.m. The concert will include Advent music and reflection. Proceeds from the event will go to help support Catholic Social Service programs such as Brother Francis Shelter, Clare House and Homeless Family Services. These programs provide men, women and children with shelter, meals, case management and help moving toward self-sufficiency. The night of the concert Catholic Social Services will also accept donations of warm clothing such as coats, hats, gloves, scarves, boots, pants, shirts, sweaters, socks, long johns, etc. Admission to the concert is $7 per person or $20 for a family of three or more.

For more information or to help volunteer for the event, contact Rachel Watters at rwatters@cssalaska.org or 907-222-7335.