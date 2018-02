CatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne posted to his blog a final tribute about his mom, Carolyn (Kay) Agnes Voges Etienne, who died on Jan. 28 at the age of 82. Archbishop Etienne celebrates the love, faith and fidelity of his parents, Paul and Kay, while affirming the dignity of human life, the centrality of strong families and the beauty of dying with a heart full of faith.