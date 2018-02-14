'Alaska bishops reaffirm moral teachings on human life, sexuality, marriage & religious freedom'

Letter addresses human dignity, sexuality, sanctity of life, marriage, religious freedom

The bishops of Alaska released a pastoral letter on Feb. 14 affirming Catholic teaching on human dignity, the sanctity of human life, the importance of upholding marriage as between one man and one woman, the rationale behind robust religious freedom, the role of chastity, and the church’s teaching on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The 5,000-word letter is titled, “Living in the Image and Likeness of God: Human Dignity and Divine Designs.” It is signed by Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne, Fairbanks Bishop Chad Zielinski, Juneau Bishop Andrew Bellisario and Anchorage Archbishop Emeritus Roger Schwietz.

