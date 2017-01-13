'Alaska Board of Education to hear public ‘concerns’ Jan. 27'

CatholicAnchor.org

Alaskans will have an opportunity to express their concerns to the State Board of Education and Early Development during an audio conference at noon on Jan. 27. The meeting will take place in Juneau (801 West 10th Street) and the public is invited to attend in person or by telephone from anywhere in Alaska.

Topics at the work session include the department’s budgets, a report on the upcoming legislative session and documents to define the board’s strategic goals.

Public comment is open on agenda and non-agenda items. Comment at this oral hearing is limited to three minutes per person and five minutes per group. The public comment period is an opportunity for the board to hear concerns but the board will not engage in discussion.

The Alaska State Board of Education & Early Development is appointed by the Governor. The nine-member board includes a military advisory member and a student advisory member. The board appoints the state’s commissioner of education. The purpose of the board is to set policies and regulations for the state’s public school system.

Comment can be made by calling (844) 586-9085 for those outside of Juneau. For participation from Juneau, call 586-9085. This meeting will be streamed through the Legislative Information Office beginning at noon on Jan. 27. Click on the meeting name to listen to the proceedings.