'Alaska Catholic Youth Conference still taking registrations'

There is still time to register for the annual Alaska Catholic Youth Conference, which runs June 5-8 at Lumen Christi High School and Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral. The aim of the gathering is to inspire middle and high school students in their Catholic faith.

Registration can be done online at archdioceseofanchorage.org or at St. Benedict Church and Lumen Christi on the opening day of the conference, June 5, at 1 p.m. The schedule of Masses, presentations and other events are available online at archdioceseofanchorage.org.

Presenters include Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne along with national and local speakers who will tackle dozens of topics on the Catholic faith.

As in past years, ACYC will feature members of a religious congregation. This year a priest and a religious brother from the Missionaries of the Holy Spirit in Los Angeles will be on hand.

Several Alaskan clergy, including Archbishop Etienne, will preside at liturgies and provide opportunities for the sacrament of reconciliation.

Nationally known Catholic singer-songwriter Jesse Manibusan will feature prominently as well as Meg Hunter-Kilmer, a Catholic speaker who helps youth defend the Catholic faith on various topics.

Also at the conference will be Jesus Huerta, the relationship manager at Catholic Relief Services. He speaks on themes of social justice and spirituality.

The conference kicks off June 5 with a eucharistic procession from St. Benedict Church to Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral, where Mass will be celebrated, followed by dinner. The first day ends with an evening concert featuring Jesse Manibusan.

The concert, which runs 8-9:30 p.m. on June 5 at Lumen Christi High School, is free and open to the public, including those not registered for ACYC.

Most workshops will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at Lumen Christi High School and St. Benedict Church. On Thursday, attendees will gather at Our Lady of Guadalupe for closing activities and Mass.

Organizers emphasized that all Masses during ACYC are open to the general public.

Attendees will participate in social justice service projects, and Mass will be offered daily. Conference emcee Heather Shaw, of the Juneau Diocese, will host the ACYC Tonight Show, featuring a Q&A session with all the bishops of Alaska.

For more information, visit the Alaska Catholic Youth Conference on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To register, go to archdioceseofanchorage.org or contact the archdiocese’s Faith Formation Director Bonnie Bezousek at (907) 297-7732.