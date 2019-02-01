Alaska governor pledges to defend unborn life, proclaims ‘Right to Life’ day

CatholicAnchor.org

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy marked the 46th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade to mourn “the millions of lives cut short, and the tremendous promise lost as a result of abortion on demand.”

In a proclamation released Jan. 22, Dunleavy declared the day “Right to Life Day” and said Alaska “must resolve to protect innocent human life at every stage.”

The pro-life Catholic governor, who attends Sacred Heart Church in Wasilla said he is committed to upholding the promise made in the Declaration of Independence to protect life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

“I recognize that without life, there is no liberty,” he stated. “Without liberty, there is no freedom for the individual pursuit of happiness. My policy will always be to defend human life at all stages.”

The governor stated that he is opposed to the use of tax dollars to fund abortions. He also expressed support for groups like the Little Sisters of the Poor who have fought mandates requiring them to provide abortion-causing contraceptives in their health care plan for employees.

With regards to people with disabilities, he pledged to “do everything we can to protect the sanctity of life for the most vulnerable and defenseless among us, including people with disabilities. Americans with disabilities like Down Syndrome are an inspiration and their example of joy and perseverance enriches our lives — they should never be targets for abortion.”

The governor said he will work with the Alaska Judicial Council, which offers candidates from which the governor must select replacements for retiring state judges. His aim is to encourage the nomination of judges who will uphold the Constitution.

Dunleavy commended pro-life Alaskans who have “volunteered to help prevent the deaths of innocent unborn children. For more than 46 years, courageous and faithful citizens, many from college campuses and high schools across Alaska, from all walks of life, have extended a helping hand to all those expectant parents experiencing an unexpected pregnancy.”

He also praised Alaskans who have stepped forward to adopt babies and children in need.

“As the late Mother Teresa famously said, there is never a need to abort your unborn child, I will take every one,” he said. “Alaskans are prepared to stand in the gap to save every child.”

The proclamation included a pledge to protect human life at every stage of development.

“We must stand tall as a state, and show respect and love for the dignity and worth of every person, at every stage of life,” he said, “the unborn, the aged, the disabled, the mentally ill — all our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Dunleavy concluded by encouraging Alaskans to care for women with “unexpected or unwanted pregnancies,” and to support adoption and foster care.

“I encourage each and every Alaskan to consider the loss of laughter, of tears,” he said, “and of life itself of the generations lost through abortion.”