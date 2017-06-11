'Alaska Governors Prayer Breakfast on June 24'

CatholicAnchor.org

In an effort to “solicit the Christian community to pray for those in authority, in particular the Governor of Alaska,” the annual Alaska Governors Prayer Breakfast will take place June 24 in Anchorage with Gov. Bill Walker.

The prayer breakfast began in 1983 with “the simple belief that Alaskan’s would take time to pray for the leaders of Alaska,” the program’s website states. “Since then the annual Governors Prayer Breakfast has grown to where it is regularly attended by 600 to 800 Alaskans who seek God’s guidance and protection for those fellow citizens who have been chosen to lead our great state into the future.”

The prayer breakfast is guided by a board of 14 Alaskans who “believe God directs the affairs of man and is the ultimate authority over human events,” the website states. The event is nonpartisan and nonpolitical but aims to “reaffirm and promote in a Christ-like manner the idea that God has a purpose for and authority over human events.”

This year’s gathering features keynote speaker James MacDonald from Ontario, Canada. He is the founder of Walk in the Word, an international Protestant Bible-teaching radio and television outreach. His work includes a training center for pastors, a year-round camp, a center for biblical counseling, a disaster-recovery organization and an accredited Christian school.

The prayer breakfast takes place at the Dena’ina Convention Center at 8 a.m. with a pre-breakfast prayer beginning at 7 a.m. Tickets are $30 a person. Sponsorships are available. The event is nonprofit and nonpolitical, the site notes, and no government funds are used for it.

For more information, call (907) 566-1916 or go online to alaskagpb.org.