'Alaska parishes to hold Lenten reconciliation services'

Each year during Lent Catholic parishes around the world and across Alaska hold Lenten reconciliation services. These liturgies typically begin with public prayer followed by an opportunity for Catholics to receive the sacrament of reconciliation through private confession with a priest.

Many parishes invite numerous priests from surrounding areas to hear confessions during these gatherings. The services provide Catholics an extended opportunity to receive the sacrament of reconciliation outside of normal parish confession times.

The following parishes in the Anchorage Archdiocese have announced that they will hold reconciliation services on these dates.

March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, Holy Family, 7 p.m.

March 19, St. Michael, Palmer, 7 p.m.

March 25, St. Benedict, 7 p.m.

March 27, St. Patrick, 7 p.m.

March 28, Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

March 28, Our Lady of the Angels, Kenai, 9:30 a.m. & 6 p.m.

April 1, St. Elizabeth, 7 p.m.

April 2, St. Anthony, 7 p.m.

April 3, St. Andrew, 6:30 p.m.

April 4, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 9 a.m. & 7 p.m.

April 8, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7 p.m.

— Events in Anchorage, unless noted