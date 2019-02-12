'Alaska priests set for annual gathering, Masses open to public'

CatholicAnchor.org

Roughly 50 Alaska priests from around the state will gather in Anchorage this month for several days of formation, fellowship and to celebrate Masses together and with local Catholics.

The annual Alaska Priest Convocation draws priest from across the state’s three dioceses — the Archdiocese of Anchorage, the Diocese of Juneau and the Diocese of Fairbanks.

On Feb. 18-20 the priests will celebrate Masses open to the public at 5:30 p.m. each night at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. A different bishop will preside at each Mass. On Monday, Feb. 18, Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne will preside. Tuesday’s Mass will be presided by Fairbanks Bishop Chad Zielinski, and Wednesday’s Mass will be presided by Juneau Bishop Andrew Bellisario.

