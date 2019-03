CatholicAnchor.org

More than 50 Alaska priests from around the state gathered in Anchorage last month for several days of formation, fellowship and to celebrate Masses together and with local Catholics.

The annual Alaska Priest Convocation, Feb. 18-20, drew priests from across the state’s three dioceses — the Archdiocese of Anchorage, the Diocese of Juneau and the Diocese of Fairbanks. In addition to meetings and formation, the clergy celebrate Masses open to the public each night at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage.

Each Mass was presided over by one of the Catholic bishops. Bishops who attended the gathering include Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne, Fairbanks Bishop Chad Zielinski, Juneau Bishop Andrew Bellisario, and Anchorage Archbishop Emeritus Roger Schwietz.

— Photo by Ron Nicholl