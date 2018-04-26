'Alaska Youth Orchestras & Anchorage Concert Chorus unite'

CatholicAnchor.org

On May 5 more than 250 musicians and singers, ranging from teenagers to octogenarians, will perform the Glorias from Poulenc and Puccini. The concert features soprano Mari Hahn. Linn Weeda, Dr. Grant Cochran and Tevya Robbins will each conduct a portion of this showcase, which will also include orchestral selections from Liszt, Copland, Rimsky-Korsakov, and more.

This concert represents the season finale for Anchorage Youth Orchestras, a celebration of graduating senior musicians and alumni, and a preview of Anchorage Concert Chorus’ (ACC) upcoming tour of Italy where they will perform at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice, and in the opening night of a music festival near Milan. This is also the concert finale of Cochran’s landmark 25th season with ACC.

Tickets are available at CenterTix.com or by calling (907) 263-ARTS. Use the coupon code ACC30 for a 30% discount on concert tickets.