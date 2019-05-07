'Alaskan deacon elected as regional representative'

The National Association of Diaconate Directors (NADD) elected Deacon Mick Fornelli from the Anchorage Archdiocese as the new representative for Region XII, which includes deacons from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. He will serve on the NADD board of directors.

The international organization supports U.S. and Canadian dioceses in their work of formation, ministry and life of deacons. Services the group provide include an annual convention, online document resources, discount book sales, program visitation and consultation and networking.

Deacon Fornelli is director of deacon formation and ministry for the Anchorage Archdiocese, where he also serves as director of liturgy. He also coordinates the Catholic Engaged Encounter weekends and serves as chaplain at St. Elias Hospital and the Brother Francis Homeless Shelter in Anchorage. He was ordained in 2009.

In his early life, before becoming a deacon, he played baseball for two years with the Minnesota Twins farm system and he worked as a stuntman at Disneyland. He and his wife Michelle have two sons. His parochial assignment is at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage.