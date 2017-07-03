'Alaskan seminarian takes key step towards priesthood'

CatholicAnchor.org

Seminarian Madison Hayes took a pivotal step in his journey to become a priest for the Archdiocese of Anchorage.

On June 21 he participated in the Mass of Candidacy with Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne at Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage. Known also as the Rite of Candidacy, this is the moment when a seminarian formally and publicly declares before the archbishop his desire to become a candidate for the sacrament of Holy Orders. In this same celebration, the archbishop formally accepts the seminarian as a candidate for further studies in theology with the intent that the seminarian, upon recommendation of the seminary faculty, will eventually be called to Holy Orders.

Hayes has been in formation for the priesthood since 2015. He is co-sponsored by the Archdiocese for the Military Services and is on track to be ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Anchorage in the summer of 2021. This fall he will be studying theology at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas (also known as the Angelicum) in Rome.