'Alaskans invited to parish mission on eucharistic adoration'

St. Benedict Church in Anchorage is hosting a parish mission on Eucharistic Adoration led by Father John Michael Paul from the Congregation of St. John.

Before the mission begins, Father Paul will lead a short reflection for men on Saturday, Feb. 11, that will begin with Mass at 8:15 a.m. followed by a men’s prayer time and discussion of Pope Francis’ encyclical “ Laudato Si.” The men’s program will end with lunch.

At 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 Father Paul will teach and lead a discussion on Eucharistic Adoration, followed by a potluck dinner. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share and babysitting will be provided.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, Father Paul will lead a children’s adoration session at 3 p.m. This will include reflections, song, and silence before the Blessed Sacrament in the church. Parents are invited to participate.

The parish mission continues at 6 p.m. with adoration in the church. At 7 p.m. there will be a mission talk titled, “How Eucharistic Adoration will transform the world.”

At 8 p.m. there will be a meal (ham and potatoes) and fellowship in the church hall.

On Monday, Feb. 13, the mission resumes with a 10 a.m. reflection titled “Our Intellect Is Not Fed by Silence, But Our Heart Is.” At 6 p.m. the mission will include adoration. At 7 p.m. Father Paul will continue his reflections, and the mission ends with an 8 p.m. dinner of tacos in the church hall.

For more information or to contact St. Benedict Church, visit the parish website at http://www.stbenedictsak.com/