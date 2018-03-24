'Alaskans to offer public witness to the faith during Good Friday Faith Walk'

CatholicAnchor.org

Hundreds of Alaskans are expected to take part in the annual Good Friday Faith Walk on March 30. The annual devotion begins at various points across Anchorage with groups of area faithful walking and praying the Stations of the Cross.

As they wind through the city streets, the participants meditate on the steps Jesus Christ took through his Passion and death on the very first Good Friday. The various groups eventually meet together at Anchorage’s Town Square to pray the final stations together with Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne.

As groups process through the streets of Anchorage they walk behind a leader carrying a large wooden cross.

Once the groups arrive at Town Square, one by one, the first 11 Stations of the Cross are announced in slow succession. At the station, “Jesus is nailed to the cross,” a group of people descend the steps from the second floor beating Native drums in a mournful cadence. Then, like pallbearers, another group carries aloft a life-size, heavy wood, red-draped cross, and Archbishop Etienne walks behind.

The crowd follows the procession outside and to the front of the building. The cross is then carried up to the second-floor outdoor terrace where several lay people and Archbishop Etienne lead the final stations.

The final stations will begin at 11:15 a.m. For more information, contact the Anchorage Archdiocese at (907) 297-7732.