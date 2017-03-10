'Alaskans take pivotal step to join Catholic Church at Easter'

CatholicAnchor.org

On March 5 the Anchorage Archdiocese celebrated the Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion in which 39 adults and 20 children from parishes across the archdiocese took a pivotal step in their preparations to formally enter into full communion with the Catholic Church at the upcoming Easter Vigil.

The Rite of Election normally coincides with the first Sunday of Lent. In Anchorage the rite took place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral with Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne presiding.

The liturgy included two separate presentations. One was a presentation of the catechumens (those never baptized), the other was for the candidates (those baptized in another Christian tradition).

At the Easter Vigil, the archdiocese will welcome never-baptized adults, adults who were baptized into another Christian tradition and unbaptized children.

In preparation for the rite, those preparing to enter into full communion with the church have gone through a period of prayer, study and personal reflection. The final preparation for the reception into the church is now taking place in the last weeks culminating with the Easter Vigil on the evening of April 15.