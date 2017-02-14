'Alaska’s missionary to Eastern Siberia to speak on evangelization'

CatholicAnchor.org

Father Michael Shields is scheduled to speak in Anchorage on Feb. 22 about his missionary work in the former Russian gulag work camp, Magadan, where he has served as pastor of the Church of the Nativity in Eastern Siberia for more than 20 years.

Born and raised in Alaska and ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Anchorage, Father Shields will speak about the importance of evangelization. The 7 p.m. talk will take place at Dominican Hall, next to Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage. The public is invited to attend.