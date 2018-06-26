Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne officially assigned five newly ordained deacons to their parishes. One transition deacon, who is slated to become a priest next summer) also received his assignments.
Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne officially assigned five newly ordained deacons to their parishes. One transition deacon, who is slated to become a priest next summer) also received his assignments.
'Alaska’s new deacons receive first parish assignments'Be the first to comment on this post!
has no comments