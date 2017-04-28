Anchorage Archbishop Emeritus Schwietz hospitalized with chest pain

CatholicAnchor.org
Recently retired Anchorage Archbishop Emeritus Roger Schwietz was hospitalized Friday morning, April 28, after experiencing chest pains while preparing to celebrate Mass at St. Andrew Church in Eagle River.
According to a statement by the archdiocese, Archbishop Schwietz was taken by ambulance to Providence Alaska Medical Center where he received immediate cardio vascular care. Doctors found no obstructions and are keeping Archbishop Schwietz for observation for 24 hours.
The statement noted that “prayers are appreciated” at this time.
Archbishop Schwietz, age 76, led the Anchorage Archdiocese for 15 years. He stepped down on Nov. 9 of last year and was succeeded by Archbishop Paul Etienne.
Since then Archbishop Schwietz has served as pastor of St. Andrew Church in Eagle River, where he ministers with Father Arthur Roraff.
Updates will be posted at CatholicAnchor.org as they are available.
April 2017 @ 12:06 am Catherine Neumayr
Archbishop Schwietz everyone at Holy Rosary Academy will keep you in prayer. You are very dear to us!
Catherine Neumayr
April 2017 @ 9:55 pm Therese Syren
Amen! Mary Immaculate please watch over your dear son!
April 2017 @ 3:30 pm Sabra A. Sandy
I am praying for you too, Archbishop Schwietz. Although I live in Kansas City, Bishop Don Kettler and I exchanged notes for a long time while he was stationed in Fairbanks. He kindness and encouragement helped me so much during a very difficult time. I often wonder how I can help the people of Alaska in exchange for Bishop Kettler’s friendship and kindness. I want to share my time and compassion with everyone there the way that Bishop Kettler did with me. This is one way that I can help you all right now – with my prayers for Archbishop Schwietz to get well and return to his ministry to the people at St. Andrew’s. God Bless You, Archbishop Schwietz. God willing, I’ll be in Alaska one day serving Him. Until then, I lovingly remain with all Alaskans in prayer.
April 2017 @ 1:54 pm Teri Perez
Our Lady of Lourdes pray for Archbishop Schwietz.