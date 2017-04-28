Anchorage Archbishop Emeritus Schwietz hospitalized with chest pain

CatholicAnchor.org

Recently retired Anchorage Archbishop Emeritus Roger Schwietz was hospitalized Friday morning, April 28, after experiencing chest pains while preparing to celebrate Mass at St. Andrew Church in Eagle River.

According to a statement by the archdiocese, Archbishop Schwietz was taken by ambulance to Providence Alaska Medical Center where he received immediate cardio vascular care. Doctors found no obstructions and are keeping Archbishop Schwietz for observation for 24 hours.

The statement noted that “prayers are appreciated” at this time.

Archbishop Schwietz, age 76, led the Anchorage Archdiocese for 15 years. He stepped down on Nov. 9 of last year and was succeeded by Archbishop Paul Etienne.

Since then Archbishop Schwietz has served as pastor of St. Andrew Church in Eagle River, where he ministers with Father Arthur Roraff.

Updates will be posted at CatholicAnchor.org as they are available.