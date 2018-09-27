Anchorage Archbishop Etienne asks for feedback on sex abuse crisis

CatholicAnchor.org

In the wake of sex abuse allegations against clergy in various U.S. dioceses as well as dioceses in other nations, the Archdiocese of Anchorage is encouraging local Catholics to submit comments and questions related to the church’s response to abuse cases.

Last month the Anchorage Archdiocese created a link on its website allowing users to submit comments and questions to Archbishop Paul Etienne.

Upon launching the new comment link, Archbishop Etienne tweeted that the aim is to allow “people to give input regarding the present challenges we face as church. We want to hear from you.”

The website notes that the “horrors of child abuse continue to haunt the church and its victims. In order to deal with this crisis in a responsible, accountable, and transparent manner, the archbishop is working to address the concerns of victims, parishioners, and the broader community.”

The website adds that the archdiocese “values everyone’s thoughts regarding the abuse against the vulnerable of our church and the church’s response.”

“We want to make available an opportunity for everyone to express their thoughts,” the website continues, asking Catholics to “please submit any questions or comments and offer recommendations.”

The website contains an option to submit comments and questions anonymously if preferred. The identity of those submitting concerns, questions or comments and recommendations will not be made public.

When possible, answers to questions submitted will be posted publicly through the archdiocese website and the Catholic Anchor.

“Comments and suggestions will be shared with Archbishop Etienne and his staff, and at his discretion, may be published,” the website notes.

The notice ends by affirming that it is the “policy of the Archdiocese of Anchorage to report all allegations of abuse or endangerment of a minor or vulnerable adult or child pornography.”