Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne will participate in the following liturgies and events in the month of November.

Nov. 4, 5:30 p.m., Confirmation Mass at St. Michael Church, Palmer

Nov. 5-10, Catholic Rural Life meetings and seminarian visits, Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN.

Nov. 11-16, U.S. Conf. of Catholic Bishops meetings, Baltimore, MD

Nov. 17-19, National Catholic Youth Conf., Indianapolis, IN

— Events in Anchorage unless noted.