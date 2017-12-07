Anchorage Archbishop hires new chancellor

CatholicAnchor.org;

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne has hired John Harmon as the new chancellor for the Archdiocese of Anchorage.

Harmon brings extensive business, legal and pastoral experience as a former teacher, college president, Fortune 100 corporate attorney and a Catholic high school principal.

As chancellor, Harmon will be responsible for duties such as being notary and record keeper of official archdiocesan documents. Harmon will also assist with daily operations, planning, and policy review.

Growing up in Alaska, Harmon is familiar with the archdiocese and well known both within the church and the broader community.

He is currently working within the archdiocese at Lumen Christi Catholic School, where he has served since 2013.

“Because John grew up in Alaska, he is already familiar with the archdiocese, and is well known and respected by many, both within the church and the broader community,” Archbishop Etienne said in an official announcement about the hiring. “His sharp intellect, inquisitive mind and warm personality are just a few of the many gifts he brings to his new role, serving the entire Archdiocese of Anchorage, starting January 15, 2018.”

After three years leading Lumen Christi High School in Anchorage, Harmon stepped down in 2016. During that time Harmon kept Alaska as home base, continuing to serve both as a member of the Alaska State Board of Education.

Harmon grew up in Alaska and is a graduate of Palmer High School. Prior to his time at Lumen, he practiced law. During his time as an attorney, Harmon taught classes at Capital University and was a regular guest speaker at Ohio State University. He also served as a past president for Charter College in Alaska.

In 2015, Gov. Bill Walker tapped Harmon to sit on the Alaska State Board of Education & Early Development for a five-year term. Among the board’s duties are establishing minimum qualifications for teachers, supervisors and directors, as well as selecting a state director of vocational education.