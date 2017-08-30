Anchorage Archbishop urges parishes to assist Hurricane Harvey victims

CatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne has called on Alaska’s Catholics to assist victims affected by Hurricane Harvey. Joining fellow bishops from across the nation, Archbishop Etienne asked area parishes hold a special collection in September.

“As you know, the people in southeast Texas are suffering mightily these days in the wake and on going effects of Hurricane, now tropical storm Harvey,” Archbishop Etienne said in an Aug. 29 letter to area clergy. “In light of the devastation, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is requesting a second collection be taken up in all Arch/dioceses across the country to help meet the humanitarian needs.”

Most dioceses across the country will hold the collection during Masses on one of the first two weekends in September.

“I would ask that this collection be taken up in your parish at the earliest convenience,” Archbishop Etienne asked his priests.

The donations will go to assist the recovery efforts of Catholic Charities, an outreach arm of the U.S. bishops. These funds will also support affected dioceses throughout southeast Texas, including efforts to rebuild churches damaged by the storm.

According to the latest weather reports, Houston has taken on more than 50 inches of rain since Aug. 24. Residents are still being encouraged to evacuate certain areas even as search and rescue efforts continue.