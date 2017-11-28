Anchorage Archbishop’s Dec. Calendar

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate in the following liturgies and events in the month of December.

Dec. 4: 7 p.m., Young adult gathering with Archbishop (adoration, discussion), Holy Family

Dec. 8: 6 p.m., Mass for Feast of Immaculate Conception, St. Christopher, Willow

Dec. 9: 6 p.m., Mass, Our Lady of the Lake, Big Lake

Dec. 10: 9 a.m., Mass, St. Bernard, Talkeetna

Dec. 10: 11:30 a.m., Mass, St. Philip Benizi, Trapper Creek

Dec. 12: 9 a.m., Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe (parish feast day)

Dec. 18: 6 p.m., Simbang Gabi, St. Benedict

Dec. 20, 5:30 p.m., Mass of Thanksgiving for Archbishop Schwietz’s 50th anniversary of priesthood, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Dec. 21, 6 p.m., Mass, Cook Inlet Pretrial

Dec. 23, 1:15 p.m., Mass, Anchorage Jail

Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Mass, Brother Francis Shelter

Dec. 24-25, Midnight Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Dec. 25: Noon, Christmas Day Mass, Holy Family Cathedral

Dec. 27, Vocation Dinner

Dec. 28, 6 p.m., Mass with Seminarian Circle benefactors

— Events in Anchorage unless noted.

