'Anchorage Archbishop’s Feb. Calendar'

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate in the following liturgies and events in the month of February.

Feb. 2: 5:30 p.m., Mass for Celebration of Consecrated Life, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Feb. 9: Lumen Christi Gala, Lumen Christi

Feb. 18-22: Statewide Priest Convocation, Anchorage

Feb. 23: 12 p.m., Mass & dedication of new rectory, Holy Family

Feb. 23: 5 p.m., Archdiocese of Anchorage fireworks event, Anchorage

Feb. 24: 9 a.m., Mass, Holy Spirit Center

Feb. 27: 11:30 a.m., Mass, Providence Alaska Medical Center

— Events in Anchorage unless noted