Anchorage Archbishop’s Feb. Calendar

Anchor LogoCatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate in the following liturgies and events in the month of February.

Feb. 2: 5:30 p.m., Mass for Celebration of Consecrated Life, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Feb. 9: Lumen Christi Gala, Lumen Christi

Feb. 18-22: Statewide Priest Convocation, Anchorage

Feb. 23: 12 p.m., Mass & dedication of new rectory, Holy Family

Feb. 23: 5 p.m., Archdiocese of Anchorage fireworks event, Anchorage

Feb. 24: 9 a.m., Mass, Holy Spirit Center

Feb. 27: 11:30 a.m., Mass, Providence Alaska Medical Center

— Events in Anchorage unless noted

You may also like...

'Anchorage Archbishop’s Feb. Calendar'
has no comments

Be the first to comment on this post!

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright © 2016 Catholic Anchor Online - All Rights Reserved