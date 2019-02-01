'Anchorage Archbishop’s Feb. Calendar'

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate in the following liturgies and events in the month of February.
Feb. 2: 5:30 p.m., Mass for Celebration of Consecrated Life, Our Lady of Guadalupe
Feb. 9: Lumen Christi Gala, Lumen Christi
Feb. 18-22: Statewide Priest Convocation, Anchorage
Feb. 23: 12 p.m., Mass & dedication of new rectory, Holy Family
Feb. 23: 5 p.m., Archdiocese of Anchorage fireworks event, Anchorage
Feb. 24: 9 a.m., Mass, Holy Spirit Center
Feb. 27: 11:30 a.m., Mass, Providence Alaska Medical Center
