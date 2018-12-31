Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is slated to participate in the following events and liturgies in January.
Jan. 2-8: U.S. Bishops’ Retreat, Mundelein Seminary near Chicago
Jan. 28: 10 a.m., Catholic Schools Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe
Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is slated to participate in the following events and liturgies in January.
Jan. 2-8: U.S. Bishops’ Retreat, Mundelein Seminary near Chicago
Jan. 28: 10 a.m., Catholic Schools Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe
'Anchorage Archbishop’s January Calendar'Be the first to comment on this post!
has no comments