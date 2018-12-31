Anchorage Archbishop’s January Calendar

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is slated to participate in the following events and liturgies in January.

Jan. 2-8: U.S. Bishops’ Retreat, Mundelein Seminary near Chicago

Jan. 28: 10 a.m., Catholic Schools Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe

— Events in Anchorage unless noted.

