'Anchorage Archbishop’s July Calendar'

Editor’s note: Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to take part in the upcoming liturgies and events in the month of July.

July 9, 10 a.m., Mass at Holy Family Church, Glennallen

July 10, 10 a.m., Benediction at Installation of New Commander for Port of Valdez

July 16, 9 a.m., Mass of Thanksgiving for 25 years of Priesthood of Archbishop Etienne, Our Lady of Guadalupe

July 23, 9 a.m., Mass, Holy Spirit Center

July 24-25, USCCB Budget & Finance Committee Meeting, Washington, D.C.

July 26-29, Installation of new Archbishop of Indianapolis

July 31, 7 p.m., Young Adult Holy Hour followed by discussion, St. Patrick

— Events are in Anchorage unless noted.