'Anchorage Archbishop’s October calendar'

CatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate in the following liturgies and events in the month of October.

Oct. 1-2, Visit to St. Mary’s and School, Kodiak

Oct. 5, Pastoral Day

Oct. 5, St. Francis Awards Dinner

Oct. 7, 10 a.m., Mass followed by Women’s Morning of Recollection, St. Patrick

Oct. 9-10, Installation of Juneau Bishop Andrew Bellisario, Juneau

Oct. 11-12, Catholic Home Missions Subcommittee meetings

Oct. 14, 9 a.m., Mass followed by Rosary Rally, Holy Family

Oct. 14, 6 p.m., Holy Rosary Academy auction/dinner fundraiser

Oct. 15, 10:30 a.m., Mass, St. Benedict

Oct. 16, 7 p.m., Meeting-prayer with young adults, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Oct. 18, 12:10 p.m., Mass for Alaska Federation of Natives, Holy Family

Oct. 21, 5 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Sacred Heart, Wasilla

Oct. 22, 11 a.m., Mass, Holy Cross

Oct. 28, 5:30 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Holy Cross

Oct. 29, 2 p.m., Catholic/Lutheran Prayer Service, Our Lady of Guadalupe

— Events in Anchorage unless noted.