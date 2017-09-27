Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate in the following liturgies and events in the month of October.
Oct. 1-2, Visit to St. Mary’s and School, Kodiak
Oct. 5, Pastoral Day
Oct. 5, St. Francis Awards Dinner
Oct. 7, 10 a.m., Mass followed by Women’s Morning of Recollection, St. Patrick
Oct. 9-10, Installation of Juneau Bishop Andrew Bellisario, Juneau
Oct. 11-12, Catholic Home Missions Subcommittee meetings
Oct. 14, 9 a.m., Mass followed by Rosary Rally, Holy Family
Oct. 14, 6 p.m., Holy Rosary Academy auction/dinner fundraiser
Oct. 15, 10:30 a.m., Mass, St. Benedict
Oct. 16, 7 p.m., Meeting-prayer with young adults, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Oct. 18, 12:10 p.m., Mass for Alaska Federation of Natives, Holy Family
Oct. 21, 5 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Sacred Heart, Wasilla
Oct. 22, 11 a.m., Mass, Holy Cross
Oct. 28, 5:30 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Holy Cross
Oct. 29, 2 p.m., Catholic/Lutheran Prayer Service, Our Lady of Guadalupe
— Events in Anchorage unless noted.
Anchorage Archbishop's October calendar
