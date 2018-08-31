'Anchorage Archbishop’s Sept. Calendar'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a list of calendar items in the month of September for Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne.

Sept. 4-5: Annual Alaska Priest Retreat

Sept. 6-10: Visit to Fairbanks Diocese

Sept. 12: 9 a.m. Mass for SEAS school (for start of school year)

Sept. 13: 9 a.m. Mass for OLOV school (for start of school year)

Sept. 19-26: Travel to Rome/Vatican for meetings

Sept. 28/29: Speak at and attend Thomas Merton conference

Sept. 30: 10:30 a.m., Confirmation at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Soldotna

Events in Anchorage, unless noted.