'Anchorage Archdiocese to observe a day of prayer & penance for healing'

CatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne has declared that Wednesday, Aug. 22, will be a day of prayer and penance for healing. The call to Alaska Catholics comes following revelations about clergy sexual abuse in Pennsylvania, and allegations of sexual abuse against Archbishop Theodore McCarrick, who recently resigned as a cardinal of the Catholic Church.

The day of prayer will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage on the Feast of the Queenship of Mary.

“We will pray not only for the healing of all who are victims of sexual abuse, but also for the healing of the Body of Christ, the Church,” Archbishop Etienne said in a statement about the event. “On Wednesday, every member of this Church is encouraged to offer prayers and sacrifices for the special intention of healing.”

The day will begin with a 9 a.m. Mass followed by a day of Eucharistic adoration. At 6:45 p.m. there will be benediction, followed by a 7 p.m. service of penance and healing.

Archbishop Etienne has asked that parishes outside of Anchorage provide at least a three-hour period for eucharistic adoration on Aug. 22.