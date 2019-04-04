'Anchorage Event: How realistic are Christ’s most demanding moral teachings?'

CatholicAnchor.org

Alaskans are invited to a presentation exploring some of the most difficult and challenging moral teachings of Jesus Christ as presented in his famous address — The Sermon on the Mount.

On Thursday, April 11, Dominican Father Dominic David Miachrowicz will look at this demanding teaching, which many dismiss as impossible and even absurd, rather than as the foundation of Christian morality.

The Sermon on the Mount is widely understood to be the great summary of the moral teaching of Jesus Christ, and the greatest explication of the New Law of Grace. But it seems impossible, and only practical for super holy people or perhaps a collection of ideals we are never really meant to achieve.

Following the lead of the Church Fathers and the work of Pope St. John Paul II and moral theologian Dominican Father Servais Pinckaers, the upcoming presentation will argue that modern Catholics can realistically make the Sermon on the Mount the central text of their moral lives.

The April 11 presentation is part of an ongoing monthly speaker series presented by the Anchorage chapter of Catholics United for the Faith.

Presenter Father Miachrowicz entered the Dominican Order in 2005 and was ordained to the priesthood in 2013. He holds a Master’s in philosophy with a focus on the metaphysics of Saint Edith Stein and Saint Thomas Aquinas. His theological studies are focused in moral theology, the writings of Pope Saint John Paul II, including his “Theology of the Body” as well as ancient and medieval teachings on the virtues and vices. Father Miachrowicz has served the past four years at Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage. He moves to Seattle next month for a new post as pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish.

The April 11 talk takes place in the upper room banquet hall at Gallo’s Mexican Restaurant in Anchorage (8615 Old Seward Hwy.). The presentation begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for those who wish to order food and drinks. The evening will include a 45-minute talk, followed by a question and answer session until 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Catholics United for the Faith (Anchorage) Facebook page.

Attendees are encouraged to read the Gospel of Matthew, chapters 5-7 before the talk.