'Anchorage event to tackle common errors and myths about the Catholic Church'

Inaccuracies, myths and mistakes about the Catholic Church abound in popular culture. On Thursday, Jan. 17, Father Patrick Brosamer will offer a dynamic presentation in Anchorage to address a number of these errors. The event is titled, “Immaculate Misconceptions? Correcting Common Mistakes about Catholic History.”

Father Brosamer serves at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Anchorage. Ordained to the priesthood in 2013, Father Brosamer is a lifelong student of history. His talk will look at commonly held errors about the history of the Catholic Church including topics such as: Constantine and the founding of the church, the relationship between the church and science, the Galileo affair, the Crusades, the Inquisitions and much more.

The presentation takes place on Thursday, Jan. 17, in the upper room banquet hall at Gallo’s Mexican Restaurant in Anchorage (8615 Old Seward Hwy.). The talk begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for those who wish to order food and drinks. The evening will include a 45-minute presentation, followed by a question and answer session until 8:30 p.m.