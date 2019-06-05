'Anchorage presentation to explore ‘feminine genius’'

“The beauty of the feminine genius at home and in the world” is the title of an upcoming talk in Anchorage. The June 20 event is part of the monthly speaker series presented by the local chapter of Catholics United for the Faith.

Presenter, Dr. Deborah Savage, teaches philosophy and theology at the St. Paul Seminary School of Divinity at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn. She received her doctorate in religious studies from Marquette University, and is a student of Saint Thomas Aquinas with a particular interest in investigating his thought in light of contemporary questions. Her research interests are especially focused on looking at the personhood of men and women.

Dr. Savage is a recognized scholar of the work of Saint Pope John Paul II and she has written and presented extensively on his understanding of human work, the complementarity of man and woman, and of the dignity and vocation of women.

Dr. Savage is the co-founder of the Siena Symposium for Women, Family, and Culture, an interdisciplinary think tank that is organized to respond to Pope John Paul II’s call for a new and explicitly Christian feminism.

The upcoming talk takes place June 20 in the upper room banquet hall at Gallo’s Mexican Restaurant in Anchorage (8615 Old Seward Hwy.). The presentation begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for those who wish to order food and drinks. The evening includes a talk, followed by questions and answers until 8:30 p.m.