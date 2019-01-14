'Anchorage pro-life prayer service to mark 46 years since Roe v. Wade'

CatholicAnchor.org

Marking the 46th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade which legalized abortion on demand, the Knights of Columbus — with the support of other area pro-life organizations — will host the 19 Annual Interdenominational Prayer Service on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus memorial monument to the unborn in the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery (535 E. 9th St. at Cordova near the 7th Ave. and Cordova entrance).

According to organizers, the event will offer remembrance of aborted babies and prayers for the healing of all those who have been harmed by legal abortion. Representatives from different denominations and organizations will lead prayers. The event will last about 40 minutes and refreshments will be served afterwards. For more information please contact Bill Smith at billdory@mtaonline.net or 907-376-4081.