'Archbishop Etienne: Catholic schools educate for this life and the next'

As I write this greeting for Catholic Schools Week, it is January 4, the feast day of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton. Saint Elizabeth was one of the founders of Catholic education in the United States, meaning, Catholic education in this country proudly carries a 200-plus year tradition. Just as it was a tremendous sacrifice when Saint Elizabeth began educating young children in the Baltimore area, it continues to be today.

But we also know that sacrifice is also a part of our Catholic tradition, and when it is appropriately associated with the cross of Jesus Christ, we know it leads to life eternal. What more could any parent want for their child than to help them know and follow Jesus Christ in this life to the life that is eternal? This is the primary benefit of Catholic education, strengthening a student’s relationship with Jesus Christ and his church.

The early tradition of Catholic education recognized that education was a solid foundation to help break the chain of poverty. Many religious communities and parishes along with families made huge sacrifices to educate their children. Thus, a standing hallmark of Catholic schools through the generations has been and continues to be academic excellence. The academic achievement of our Catholic schools continues to rank in the highest percentiles of the nation.

But more than anything, Catholic education provides human formation in virtues and values that are the true core of human success. Catholic education more than anything takes place in a healthy environment, a community of believers where young people can come to know Jesus Christ. Catholic schooling not only forms young people in the faith, but also prepares them to be life-long disciples of Christ.

Faith is not just a compendium of beliefs to learn, but a vibrant relationship with Christ meant to be lived. Faith is not just one other component of life, but the core that informs every other aspect of one’s life, and Catholic education helps to integrate the faith in a manner that helps people live their faith with integrity. Faith cannot be separated from the rest of life, and Catholic education teaches students how to apply their faith in all life decisions and practices.

One thing that has consistently impressed and inspired me over the years about Catholic schools is the quality of people associated with them. Our Catholic school administrators, teachers, families and volunteers are some of the most selfless, dedicated people I know. Their personal integrity says a lot about the kind of people we want our Catholic school graduates to become.

If your children are already enrolled in a Catholic school, you know the truth of what we are striving to achieve. If your child or children are not in one of our Catholic schools, I encourage you to make a visit to talk with the principal. See what your local Catholic school provides in terms of faith formation, education, service opportunities and human formation. I guarantee you will be impressed — maybe even surprised!

Enrolling your child in a Catholic school not only gives your child a great formation for their future, but your presence and support will ensure that our Catholic schools continue this important ministry of faith formation and education well into the future. The more families support Catholic education by enrolling their children in our schools, the better we can ensure that this important ministry remains affordable and available today and into the future.

Saint Elizabeth was not only one of the founders of Catholic education in the United States, but she is also the model and goal of Catholic education. Simply put, we are forming future saints for our church and world. Come join us!

The writer is archbishop of Anchorage.