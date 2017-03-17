'Archbishop Etienne gives thanks for dedicated Alaskan priests'

CatholicAnchor.org

Editor’s note: The following excerpt is from Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne’s blog. View the full entry by clicking the link below.

Since Monday evening, the priests of Alaska along with the bishops have gathered here in Anchorage for our annual convocation. I am tremendously impressed with the selfless dedication of these men. These priests serve an area twice the size of Texas, or 16% of the lower 48 states!