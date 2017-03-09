'Archbishop Etienne: Lent is “a call to conversation with God”'

CatholicAnchor.org

Editor’s note: Below is an excerpt from Archbishop Paul Etienne’s latest blog post.

We can only imagine the various moments of prayer in Mary and Joseph’s lives as they raised the young Jesus. We can likewise ponder the tone and content of her prayer as she accompanied her Son in his ministry, and especially during his passion and crucifixion.

Lent calls us to renew our own conversation with God in prayer…