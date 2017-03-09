Fasting-in-Lent

Archbishop Etienne: Lent is “a call to conversation with God”

Anchor LogoCatholicAnchor.org

Editor’s note: Below is an excerpt from Archbishop Paul Etienne’s latest blog post.

We can only imagine the various moments of prayer in Mary and Joseph’s lives as they raised the young Jesus.  We can likewise ponder the tone and content of her prayer as she accompanied her Son in his ministry, and especially during his passion and crucifixion.

 

Lent calls us to renew our own conversation with God in prayer…

Read Archbishop Paul Etienne’s complete column here.

You may also like...

'Archbishop Etienne: Lent is “a call to conversation with God”'
has no comments

Be the first to comment on this post!

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright © 2016 Catholic Anchor Online - All Rights Reserved