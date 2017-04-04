Etienne-with-Koreans

Archbishop Etienne: Recalling God’s promise ‘to raise us from the grave’

On this 5th Sunday of Lent, the readings call us once again to a closer relationship with God through Jesus Christ.  The first reading from the Prophet Ezekiel recalls the promise and power of God to raise us from the grave.  Then, in John’s Gospel we see the truth of God’s promise fulfilled in Jesus as he restores life to Lazarus by calling him forth from the grip of death.

