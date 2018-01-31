'Archbishop Etienne wants to hear ‘lived experience’ from parishioners'

CatholicAnchor.org

The Archdiocese is beginning period of planning and mission enhancement. In an effort to engage with area Catholics about opportunities, challenges and the future of the church in Southcentral Alaska, Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne has announced his first parish stops as he embarks on a series of listening sessions. Parishioners from across the archdiocese are invited to attend the gatherings and share their ideas and insights with the archbishop.

While he will not visit every parish, Archbishop Etienne aims to make stops in each region of the archdiocese so that Catholics in the surrounding areas can attend the sessions. He said he hopes the meetings will be a time for him to “better understand the lived experience of parishioners” and to share his vision for the mission of the church in Southcentral Alaska.

Archbishop Etienne said he also hopes the listening sessions will be an opportunity for Catholics to come to a better understanding and appreciation of what “Pope Francis is teaching us about the fundamental nature of the church as ‘missionary’ and where the pope is leading us as a church.”

The initial parish listening sessions will take place at the following times and places.

Feb. 7, 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Anchorage

Feb. 15, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart, Wasilla

Feb. 26, 7 p.m., St. Andrew, Eagle River

Additional locations and times will be published as they are confirmed.