Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate in the following liturgies in the month of August.

Aug. 4, 5 p.m., Mass, St. Francis Xavier, Valdez

Aug. 5, 10 a.m., Mass, St. Francis Xavier, Valdez

Aug. 14, 8 a.m., Mass, Blessed Sacrament Monastery

Aug. 15, 9 a.m., Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Aug. 24-26, Confirmation in Dillingham area, Holy Cross & St. Theresa’s Mission

— Events in Anchorage, unless noted.