Archbishop Etienne’s  December Calendar

CatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate in the following events and liturgies during the month of December.

Dec. 4-7 – Seminarian visit, St. Paul Seminary

Dec. 10 – 5:30 p.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Michael, Palmer

Dec. 11 – 9 a.m., Mass for Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Dec. 15 – 5:30 p.m., Simbang Gabi opening Mass, Holy Family

Dec. 17 – 5:30 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Holy Cross

Dec. 24 – 6 p.m., Christmas Vigil Mass, Br. Francis Shelter

Dec. 24/25 – 12 a.m., Midnight Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Dec. 25 – 12 p.m., Mass, Holy Family Cathedral

— Events are in Anchorage unless noted.