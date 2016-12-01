Archbishop Etienne’s  December Calendar

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate in the following events and liturgies during the month of December.
Dec. 4-7 – Seminarian visit, St. Paul Seminary
Dec. 10 – 5:30 p.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Michael, Palmer
Dec. 11 – 9 a.m., Mass for Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Our Lady of Guadalupe
Dec. 15 – 5:30 p.m., Simbang Gabi opening Mass, Holy Family
Dec. 17 – 5:30 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Holy Cross
Dec. 24 – 6 p.m., Christmas Vigil Mass, Br. Francis Shelter
Dec. 24/25 – 12 a.m., Midnight Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe
Dec. 25 – 12 p.m., Mass, Holy Family Cathedral
December 2016 @ 2:09 pm Roberta Gayer
I just wanted to send my best wishes to Archbishop Paul Etienne. We have known each other since high school and he’s a great guy. I’m so proud of him and what he’s accomplished. Not bad for an old shoe salesman from Tell City, Indiana! Love to him! You all are lucky to have him.