Archbishop Etienne’s decree establishing independent commission on sexual misconduct

Editor’s note: Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne issued the following decree on Oct. 23.

DECREE ESTABLISHING AN INDEPENDENT COMMISSION TO REVIEW FILES IN THE POSSESSION OF THE ARCHDIOCESE OF ANCHORAGE RELATING TO SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

WHEREAS, it is the expectation that all those who minister on behalf of the Archdiocese of Anchorage do so in a manner that is representative of the love, compassion and care of Christ; and

WHEREAS, those whom we serve must be able to trust the Church to be a place of safety, security and comfort where the loving and healing care of Christ is received from those who minister in His name; and

WHEREAS, the Church is obligated to demonstrate responsible governance that is transparent and accountable in identifying and addressing acts of sexual misconduct; and

WHEREAS, in 2002 the Church acknowledged a crisis without precedent in our times due to the sexual abuse of minors or vulnerable adults; and

WHEREAS, we share Pope Francis’ conviction that everything possible must be done to rid the Church of the scourge of the sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable adults in order to open pathways of justice and healing for those who were abused; and

WHEREAS, victims of sexual misconduct are entitled to be treated with respect and dignity and to the confidentiality of their identities and experiences, to the extent possible:

NOW, THEREFORE, through this decree, after consultation with the leadership of the Archdiocese of Anchorage and professionals with expertise from outside of the Archdiocese of Anchorage, I hereby establish an Independent Commission of three individuals; namely, Michael Spaan, Shirley A. Coté, and Rachel Gernat who are charged to review the files of all ordained and religious (men/women) who have served on behalf of the Archdiocese of Anchorage since its canonical establishment in 1966. The Commission shall also review all Archdiocesan files of any representative of the Church where the Archdiocese of Anchorage has received reports of sexual misconduct, including lay volunteers or employees.

FURTHER, the Commission will evaluate all allegations of sexual misconduct to determine whether there is credible evidence of sexual misconduct, defined as any sexually related conduct which is unlawful under the laws of the State of Alaska or of the United States of America, or the canon law of the Catholic Church, including the particular law of this Archdiocese.

FURTHER, if the Commission discovers an allegation of sexual misconduct during its review that is a violation of the criminal laws of the State of Alaska or the United States of America, but was not previously reported to law enforcement, it will immediately inform me, so that the allegation can be reported to law enforcement.

FURTHER, the Commission will deliver a written report of its determinations directly to me, the Archbishop of Anchorage, who has a solemn and dual responsibility under canon law to provide transparency and accountability to the faithful and abide by canon law regarding the rights of those accused of sexual misconduct.

FURTHER, the Commission may also include recommendations regarding the improvement of Archdiocesan governance, policies and procedures concerning sexual misconduct.

FURTHER, after evaluating all of the files in its charge, the Commission shall submit to me a recommended list for publication of the names of the individuals against whom credible allegations of sexual misconduct have been made. The Commission shall also provide me a list of names of those who have deliberately, or through gross negligence, failed to adequately respond to such misconduct.

WHEREIN, as the Archbishop of Anchorage, after consultation with the Archdiocesan Review Board (the body consisting of primarily lay professionals tasked with making recommendations to the Archbishop in matters related to sexual misconduct), I will implement the recommendations of the Commission as is most appropriate for transparent, responsible, and accountable governance of the Archdiocese of Anchorage.

Adopted this 23rd day of October 2018 at Anchorage, Alaska.

†Paul D. Etienne, DD, STL

Archbishop of Anchorage

John Harmon

Ecclesiastical Notary