Archbishop’s January Calendar

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate in the following events and liturgies during the month of January.

Jan. 1, 9 Region XII bishops’ retreat

Jan. 9, 11 Catholic Rural Life meeting

Jan. 13, Meet archdiocesan V Encuentro group

Jan. 14, 3 p.m., Meet with WYD group, St. Benedict

Jan. 17, Pastoral Day

Jan. 19, 7 p.m. Rite of Acolyte for 2018 deacon candidates, Holy Spirit Center

Jan. 20, 2 p.m., Prayer service for unborn, Anchorage Cemetery

Jan. 22-25, Alaska Province Meeting, Juneau

Jan. 25-31, Mission appeal trip, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

— Events in Anchorage unless noted.

