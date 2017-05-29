Archbishop Etienne’s June Calendar

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to attend the following liturgies and events during the month of June.

June 1-5: Installation of new Bishop of Cheyenne, Cheyenne, Wyo.

June 6: 4:30 pm, ACYC Bishops’ Forum, St. Benedict/Lumen Christi

June 6: 5:30 p.m., ACYC Mass, St. Benedict

June 6: 6:30 p.m., ACYC evening with youth, St. Benedict/Lumen Christi

June 7: 12 p.m., Archbishop’s Golf Tournament to benefit seminarians, O’Malley’s on the Green

June 8: 11:15 a.m., ACYC closing Mass, St. Benedict

June 10: 5:30 p.m., Mass, St. Michael, Palmer

June 11: 9:00 a.m., Mass, St. Bernard, Talkeetna

June 11: 11:30 a.m., Mass, St. Philip Benizi Mission, Trapper Creek

June 12-16: USCCB Meetings, Indianapolis, Ind.

June 17-20: Catholic Rural Life Meetings, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.

June 22: 7:00 p.m., Vespers service for Deacon Robert Whitney, Holy Family Cathedral

June 23: 12 Noon, Ordination of Deacon Robert Whitney to the priesthood, Our Lady of Guadalupe

June 23-30: Leading   pallium pilgrimage, Rome, Italy

— Events in Anchorage unless noted.

