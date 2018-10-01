CatholicAnchor.org
Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is planning to participate in the following liturgies and events in October.
Oct. 1-2: Alaska Conference of Catholic Bishops meeting, Juneau
Oct. 4: 9 a.m., Mass for start of school for Holy Rosary Academy, Our Lady of Guadalupe
Oct. 8-11: Catholic Home Missions meetings, Spokane, WA
Oct. 12-14: Young Adult Retreat facilitator, Holy Spirit Center
Oct. 15-18: Mission Bishops Conference meetings, Chicago
Oct. 20: 5 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Sacred Heart in Wasilla
Oct. 22: 7 p.m., Young adult ministry gathering, St. Michael in Palmer
Oct. 23: 6:30 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Holy Cross
Oct. 24: 5:30 p.m., St. Francis Awards, Our Lady of Guadalupe
Archbishop Etienne's Oct. Calendar
