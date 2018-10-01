Archbishop Etienne’s Oct. Calendar

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is planning to participate in the following liturgies and events in October.

Oct. 1-2: Alaska Conference of Catholic Bishops meeting, Juneau

Oct. 4: 9 a.m., Mass for start of school for Holy Rosary Academy, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Oct. 8-11: Catholic Home Missions meetings, Spokane, WA

Oct. 12-14: Young Adult Retreat facilitator, Holy Spirit Center

Oct. 15-18: Mission Bishops Conference meetings, Chicago

Oct. 20: 5 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Sacred Heart in Wasilla

Oct. 22: 7 p.m., Young adult ministry gathering, St. Michael in Palmer

Oct. 23: 6:30 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Holy Cross

Oct. 24: 5:30 p.m., St. Francis Awards, Our Lady of Guadalupe

