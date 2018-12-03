'Archbishop to head U.S. bishops’ national collection efforts'

CatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne was elected by his brother bishops from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to chair the Committee on National Collections. Last month at the bishops’ meeting in Baltimore, he was chosen over Spokane Bishop Thomas Daly, by a vote of 137-111.

In his new role, Archbishop Etienne will oversee national collections efforts that support various programs and outreaches around the nation and the world. Collection funds go to support evangelization efforts, projects to reduce poverty, work to support fragile Catholic communities, outreaches for the poor and hungry abroad, media and journalism projects, Christians in the Holy Land, education scholarships, global disaster relief efforts, and various other projects.

According to the USCCB website, the U.S. bishops created the national collections so that, by combining resources, “we can more effectively carry out our mission as Catholics. Each of these important collections is worthy of your support. Each collection represents our community of faith at work in the world, saving souls and improving lives.”