'Archbishop’s April Calendar'

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate in the following liturgies and events in April.

April 6: 5 p.m., Attend Our Lady of the Valley School auction

April 8: Lenten Day of Reflection with Pastoral Staff

April 10: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Pastoral Day

April 10: 7 p.m., Chrism Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe

April 14: 9 a.m., Palm Sunday Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe

April 15: 7 p.m., Young Adult Ministry, St. Patrick

April 18: 7 p.m., Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Our Lady of Guadalupe

April 19: 10:30 a.m., Good Friday Faith Walk (departing from Pastoral Center)

April 19: 7 p.m., Passion of Our Lord, Holy Family

April 20: 8 p.m., Great Easter Vigil, Our Lady of Guadalupe

April 21: 9:30 a.m., Easter Sunday Mass, Holy Family

April 26-28: 7:30 p.m., Confirmations, Dutch Harbor/Unalaska

April 30: 7 p.m., Confirmations, St. Benedict

— Events in Anchorage unless noted

