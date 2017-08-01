'Archbishop’s August Calendar'

CatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to attend the following liturgies and events in the month of August.

Aug. 2-6, Visit and celebrate Mass in Dillingham, King Salmon and Western Alaska

Aug. 10, 6 p.m., Seminarian Endowment Dinner, Lumen Christi

Aug. 17, 9 a.m., Mass for Catholic School Personnel, St. Benedict

Aug. 19-20, Visit & celebrate Mass at St. John Neumann in Coopers Landing and Sacred Heart in Seward

Aug. 21, 9 a.m., Opening School Mass, Lumen Christi

— Events are in Anchorage unless noted.