'Archbishop’s August Calendar'

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to attend the following liturgies and events in the month of August.
Aug. 2-6, Visit and celebrate Mass in Dillingham, King Salmon and Western Alaska
Aug. 10, 6 p.m., Seminarian Endowment Dinner, Lumen Christi
Aug. 17, 9 a.m., Mass for Catholic School Personnel, St. Benedict
Aug. 19-20, Visit & celebrate Mass at St. John Neumann in Coopers Landing and Sacred Heart in Seward
Aug. 21, 9 a.m., Opening School Mass, Lumen Christi
