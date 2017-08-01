Archbishop’s August Calendar

Anchor LogoCatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to attend the following liturgies and events in the month of August.

Aug. 2-6, Visit and celebrate Mass in Dillingham, King Salmon and Western Alaska

Aug. 10, 6 p.m., Seminarian Endowment Dinner, Lumen Christi

Aug. 17, 9 a.m., Mass for Catholic School Personnel, St. Benedict

Aug. 19-20, Visit & celebrate Mass at St. John Neumann in Coopers Landing and Sacred Heart in Seward

Aug. 21, 9 a.m., Opening School Mass, Lumen Christi

— Events are in Anchorage unless noted.

You may also like...

'Archbishop’s August Calendar'
has no comments

Be the first to comment on this post!

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright © 2016 Catholic Anchor Online - All Rights Reserved